Sheriff’s deputy takes Albany news station on patrol for school bus law violators

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — School is in session once again, and for many districts, students are returning in-person. That means school buses are back on the roads, and drivers need to take caution around them.

News10 rode along with Deputy Ken Cooper from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

“The traffic has increased, some people have gone back to work,” Deputy Cooper told News10, “we just want to make sure that we are out here making sure kids are safe.”

Deputy Cooper said it’s critical that drivers are aware of the rules of the road when it comes to stopping for school buses.

“Some people don’t realize that when these lights are activated,” Deputy Cooper explained, “you have to stop on the opposite side.”

“They could get at least six points on their drivers license,” Deputy Cooper said, or a hefty monetary fine, if they decide to drive right past the bus while students are getting on or exiting.

