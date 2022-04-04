GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Next month, the South High Marathon Dance will again take to the campus of Six Flags Great Escape, raising money for those living with debilitating illnesses across North Country and Capital Region communities. For the second year in a row, the Glens Falls Shirt Factory is chipping in.

The Shirt Factory will again be hosting a Food Truck Corral for SHMD event on May 13, the day of this year’s marathon dance. As hundreds of students from South Glens Falls Central School District dance for charity, food trucks and vendors set up outside the Shirt Factory building at the corner of Lawrence and Cooper streets will be contributing a portion of all food sales to the dance effort. SHMD merchandise will also be on sale.

Further details on the shirt factory event will be released over time. The corral will run from 4:30-8 p.m. on May 13. The Marathon Dance is set to run through the day, live-streamed online. It has not been announced whether in-person visitors will be allowed into the park.

The list of beneficiaries for this year’s dance was recently announced. Every year, the dance benefits a list of families, as well as a list of community organizations. Last year, the marathon dance raised $506,01.31.

The corral will ring in another season of food trucks set to come to the Shirt Factory on Thursdays this summer. Recently, the site also hosted the return of its Winter Meltdown Spicy Food Fest.