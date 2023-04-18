SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This is the 6th homicide in Syracuse this year.

A 22-year-old male has died after being shot multiple times in his upper torso, according to Syracuse Police.

Around 11:44 a.m. on April 18, ununiformed officers went to the 245 Martin Luther King West for a reported shooting with injuries.

At the scene, officers found the 22-year-old who had been shot multiple times in the upper torso.

The victim was pronounced dead at 12:01 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with information is strongly encouraged to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.

Anonymous reporting can be rendered through the Syracuse Police Department website located at https://www.syr.gov/police by utilizing the tip411 service. To submit a tip, click the “Public Information” tab then select the “Anonymous Tips” tab.