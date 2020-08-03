Siena College COVID-19 student pledge forms due Sunday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sunday is the deadline for all Siena students planning to attend in the fall to sign a student pledge. It was emailed to students July 23 and shared with parents, and it must be completed electronically.

All students are expected to sign the pledge before coming back to campus when classes for the semester fall start August 24. It represents a significant component of Siena’s “Marching Forward” reopening plan, laying out the expectations, responsibilities, and conditions for a safe campus environment.

Some requirements include safety training, health screenings, face coverings, and social distancing. Students are also required to get a flu shot during the semester, and to assemble a “go-kit” with essentials in case they must be quarantined and cannot return to their rooms.

Take a look at the pledge below:

LATEST STORIES: