Siena College lends a helping hand to 2 freshmen who were affected by Hurricane Ida

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Incoming Siena freshmen Ava and Alexa Filippone got a warm special welcome as they made their way to campus Friday afternoon. The girls got a delayed start because of Hurricane Ida.

The Filippones live in Scarsdale, a town in Westchester County. The twins were ready to move to campus on Thursday, which was Siena College move-in day, however, the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit their town hard, causing massive floods to the their house and cars.

“We went through a really trying time in the past couple of days. Our basement was under complete water about 5 feet and our cars were submerged — everything was submerged. We were going to rent cars to get up here, luckily a family member gave us their truck,” says Ava and Alexa’s mom Lauri Filippone.

When the Filippones called Siena College to say it was impossible to drive to campus on Thursday, the Siena Saints lent a helping hand. The college sent a van to their home this morning to pick the girls up, and load up all their college gear to bring them to campus.

“We always say the world needs more Saints, it’s cheesy, but it’s true. And I think when we find out a member of our family is in help, it’s easy to step in, we’re happy to help,” says John Bond, Assoc. Director of Admissions of Siena College.

It has been a stressful few days for the Filippones. Between saving their valuables, cleaning up the mess, and packing their college essentials, they say the extra day was needed. The girls were a little behind on their college packing. “I was a very slow packer, didn’t do too well…so the extra day to help me finish packing,” says Ava.

The twins are excited for the dorm life and mom and dad are happy to see the girls spread their wings as their off to college. “It has been crazy, but we’re here. The girls are happy to be here — we’re looking forward to the next chapter of their lives,” says Lauri.