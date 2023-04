SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Are you ready to do some spring cleaning in Onondaga County?

The deadline to register for OCRRA’s Earth Day litter cleanup is Wednesday, April 12.

Volunteering is flexible for individuals or groups.

You can choose a safe public location where you’d like to pick up litter on Friday, April 21 or Saturday, April 22.

OCRRA will provide instructions for the free disposal of litter that is collected as part of the event.