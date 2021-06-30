Six Flags New England closed for storm cleanup Wednesday

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England in Agawam will be closed Wednesday for storm cleanup.

According to Six Flags New England Spokesperson Jennifer McGrath, the team will be cleaning the park from Tuesday night’s storm. In Agawam, high winds took down trees and even a building Tuesday night, as severe storms rolled through western Massachusetts.

Much of the damage was focused near Main Street, as well as River Road in the southeastern corner of the town. An old tobacco barn near Six Flags New England was flattened by the wind, while Deering Street was closed after a large tree came down, blocking the road.

All roadways in town are now open, according to Agawam Police.