Six Town Community Fund supports eight projects in South Jeff community

ADAMS — The Six Town Community Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation will support eight community projects with $12,250 in grant funding for programs and projects that benefit residents in southern Jefferson County. Additional support for grantmaking this year was made possible through a gift from the Charles and Fern Brown Fund at the Community Foundation.

The Six Town Community Fund was created in December 2012 as a permanent charitable resource to benefit residents in southern Jefferson County’s Six Town region. The geographic-specific fund aims to enhance the quality of life in the towns of Adams, Ellisburg, Henderson, Lorraine, Rodman, and Worth, while maximizing the opportunity for residents to give where they live. Many individuals, businesses and organizations helped establish the fund, combined with a $50,000 challenge grant from the Community Foundation, which the Six Town region met in 2014.

A 15-member committee comprised of residents from each of the six towns manages grant requests and recommends funding annually. Nonprofit partners and organizations that manage programs and projects that benefit Six Town residents are eligible to apply for funding. Since 2015, the Six Town Community Fund has awarded more than a dozen organizations nearly $28,000 to support 30 projects and initiatives in southern Jefferson County.

“We are pleased to support eight different organizations that work hard to improve the quality of live for Six Town residents,” Six Town Community Fund Committee Chairman David Zembiec said. “It is wonderful to see gifts made by people who love the Six Town area put to work in such a meaningful way.”

Grantmaking efforts this year were boosted by a generous gift from the Charles and Fern Brown Fund at the Community Foundation. Thanks to support from the Brown Fund, the Six Town committee provided more than twice its typical annual funding to local organizations.

“The Browns were great supporters of many charitable causes in the Six Town area and beyond,” Mr. Zembiec said. “We are honored to receive support from their fund to help extend our efforts in the Six Town area while continuing the legacy of thoughtful giving that Charles and Fern Brown left for the region.”

This year’s recipients are:

Historical Association of South Jefferson, $5,000 — For many years, the Historical Association of South Jefferson has maintained and renovated the historic Six Town Meeting House on West Church Street in the Village of Adams. The original structure was built in 1827 and, over time, it has become a valuable community asset to southern Jefferson County residents. The most recent priority is the restoration of seven stained-glass windows, which were installed in the mid-1800s. Grant funding will help enable the restoration of two antique stained-glass windows. This grant is made entirely through a gift from the Charles and Fern Brown Fund at the Community Foundation.

South Jefferson Rescue Squad, Inc., $2,500 — With a growing volume of nearly 950 calls annually, the rescue squad continues to deliver high-quality, first-responder services to the Six Town region. Grant funding will help purchase two new radios that will comply with a new advanced radio communications system that Jefferson County is implementing this year. The grant is made with support from the Charles and Fern Brown Fund at the Community Foundation.

Belleville Volunteer Fire Department (Town of Ellisburg), $2,000 — The fire department is working to construct a new facility that will hold its rescue truck and tanker for emergency responses. The department recently purchased land adjacent to its existing hall and station. A variety of funding sources are being used to cover the cost of the project. This grant provides support the capital project.

Adams Free Library (Town of Adams), $1,000 — One of the library’s key projects is to renovate a space for an Early Literacy Learning Center, which includes a Maker-Space and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) area. Part of a New York State initiative, this effort also gives parents and caregivers a unique setting to prepare or enhance the school experience for area youth. Funding to support this endeavor is directed toward program materials and was made possible with support from the Charles and Fern Brown Fund at the Northern New York Community Foundation.

Lorraine Volunteer Fire Company, Inc. (Towns of Lorraine and Worth), $600 — The fire company provides fire protection and emergency medical services to the towns of Lorraine and Worth, which represents a population of approximately 1,300 residents. This funding will help purchase a new generator, which will be a more reliable power source on scene and make operations more efficient.

Adams Revitalization Committee, $500 — The committee is scheduled to present six summer shows to complete its 2019 Adams Community Concert Series, which began in earlier this month and runs through August. This is the fifth year of the concert series, and it’s been well received in the community since inception. Grant support will help to continue this unique arts experience to for all Six Town residents.

Henderson Free Library (Town of Henderson), $400 — The library plans to promote the 200th anniversary of the establishment of the Henderson Social Library this year. A series of events to engage the community in this celebration includes an outdoor concert. The overall effort would also reflect on Henderson’s history, and be done in partnership with the Henderson Historical Society. Grant funding will support the outdoor concert.

Henderson Historical Society (Town of Henderson), $250 — The historical society continues to support a mission of operating a museum for the storage, preservation, and display of objects of historical interest relating to history of the Henderson area. The organization is looking to secure more durable, dependable signage at the front of its building. Grant support covers the majority of the cost of a new sign.

About the Northern New York Community Foundation

Since 1929, the Northern New York Community Foundation has invested in improving and enriching the quality of life in communities across Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

Through partnerships with businesses and organizations, generous individual donors and families, and charitable foundations, the Community Foundation awards grants and scholarships from an endowment and collection of funds that benefit the region. Its commitment to donors helps individuals achieve their charitable objectives now and for generations to come by preserving enduring legacies of community philanthropy while inspiring others.

The Community Foundation is a resource for donors, local charitable organizations, and professional advisors. It also works to bring people together at its permanent home in the Northern New York Philanthropy Center to discuss challenges our communities face and find creative solutions that strengthen the region and make it a great place to live, work, and play.