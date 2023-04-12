SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Skaneateles Figure Skating Club is presenting its 2023 Ice Dreams show this weekend with a double feature!

On Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16, the skating club is presenting their double feature of Aladdin and Frozen On Ice during their annual Ice Dreams 2023 show at the Skaneateles Community Center, and tickets are on sale now.

Photo provided by Skaneateles Figure Skating Club Photo provided by Skaneateles Figure Skating Club

The Saturday show starts at 7:00 p.m. and the Sunday show at 2:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $10 at the door and children three years old and under are free.

The Skaneateles Figure Skating Club is excited for a full audience this year featuring over 25 skaters ranging in ages from four through 18.

The Skaneateles Figure Skating Club has been a member of U.S. Figure Skating since 1970. The purpose of the program is the take a skater from the very beginning stages to the point where they are capable of participating in higher-level US Figure Skating tests and competitions recognized nationwide.

Club members come not only from Skaneateles but also Auburn, Elbridge, Camillus, Marcellus, and surrounding Syracuse areas.

For more information on the Skaneateles Figure Skating Club please visit their website.