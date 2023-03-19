SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Skaneateles Police Department is searching for the people responsible for several acts of vandalism that occurred overnight in the village of Skaneateles.

According to the police, numerous messages were spray painted on the sidewalks, roadways, and street signs around Leitch Avenue, including one which was anti-Semitic.

There was graffiti on school district property and in Austin Park as well.

The Skaneateles Police Department received immediate aid from Mayor Mary Sennett, Skaneateles Village Board members, the Department of Public Works, Skaneateles Central School District, and the Town of Skaneateles Parks Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call (315) 685-3456 or send an email to info@skanpolice.org.