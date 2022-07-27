SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Skidmore College members and neighbors in the local community came together last week for a cause. The college’s 43rd annual Palamountain Benefit raised over $150,000 in support of students whose ability to attend Skidmore relies entirely upon student aid.

On Monday, July 19, the benefit was held at Skidmore’s Surrey-Williamson Inn. It supported the Joseph C. and Anne T. Palamountain Scholarship Fund, which presents the annual Anne T. Palamountain Scholar Award to a current student or recent graduate. Recipients are chosen based on leadership skills, interpersonal service, and commitment to the betterment of society.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve wanted to be a scientist. More specifically, I would consider myself a cancer chemical biologist, combining organic chemistry and biochemistry to answer therapeutic development questions,” said Georgia Dittemore, this year’s recipient, who graduated with honors as a chemistry major in May. “Put very, very simply, I want to cure cancer.”

The fund was created by Anne T. Palamountain to honor her husband, late Skidmore President Joseph C. Palamountain. Founded in 1979, the fund has provided more than 375 scholarships. Every year, funds are given to eligible juniors and seniors with outstanding academic records and co-curricular services. This year’s benefit was the first to be held in person since 2019.

“When Anne started this scholarship fund and held the first benefit 43 years ago, she recognized the role that we all share in shaping our future by investing in education — creating paths for deserving students to gain access to exceptional learning opportunities,” Skidmore President Marc Conner said in kicking off the benefit last week. “And that’s our goal: to provide Skidmore’s life-changing education to every student who is up to the challenge.”