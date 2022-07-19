ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Skydome facility is at Griffiss Business and Technology Park in Rome. officially Now this is the largest indoor UAS drone testing site in the nation.

“The completion of the Skydome represents the latest step into a tech economy,” said Hope Knight, Empire State Development President, CEO, and Commissioner.

The state and county have invested in facilities, establishing New York as a leader in unmanned aircraft systems. Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente says the Mohawk Valley and the county are shifting in the type of industry that the area is known for.

“The Mohawk Valley and certainly Oneida County was known for mills and for industry and manufacturing we’re transitioning, and while we still have some pieces of that that are essential and continue and we still have the back office and insurance and banking this is a whole new industry this really puts Oneida County in the forefront,” said Anthony Picente, Oneida County Executive.

Along with his new space comes jobs, but also research and development. The testing center, which is located in a former hangar, and the President and Ceo of Griffis comment on how far the site as a whole has come.

“Our community has been reborn mentioned here today from a shuttered military base to a research and technology beacon for the future of technologies that will support American defense and protection will deliver critical medical supplies and will monitor critical infrastructure.. the sky is not the limit here in the mohawk valley,” said Heather Hage, Griffis President, and CEO.