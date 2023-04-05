SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New management, but still an uneasy feeling for people living at the troubled Skyline Apartments.

Tenants received eviction notices, giving them 90 days to move out.

“Right now it’s kind of stressful for me because I work at night and having to start preparing to pack up to move is hard,” Skyline tenant, Charles Foster said.

Management telling residents they’ll be moving them out to remodel.

“This building has a history, the building itself has a history and there’s still good people in Syracuse who want to live in a comfortable safe place,” Foster said. “If they upgrade it this will be the spot.”

Renovations will take six to nine months to complete.

“If you’re living in the same place for 15 years and you never plan to move to now be forced to move is a very difficult thing,” Executive Director of the Greater Syracuse Tenants Network, Sharon Sherman said.

“What’s important now is ensuring the tenants are informed about what the next steps are,” Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens said. “We’re in a place where we need to be sure that communication is solid and accurate for individuals and people to know where to go to get answers.”

The future remains uncertain but tenants are hopeful.

“We have to wait and see how things go,” Skyline tenant Larry Fuller said. “We have to be patient about it and hope for the best.”

Clear Investment Group is planning to spend nearly 8-million dollars to fix up Skyline, The James and Chestnut Crossing.