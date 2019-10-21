SLC Arts moving to temporary location this fall

The St. Lawrence County Arts Council is leaving its current location in Downtown Snell Hall and moving to temporary office space in the basement of the Village Civic Center located at 2 Park Street in Potsdam. While working towards establishing a permanent location, the current schedule of events at the Arts Council will be unaffected by the move.

The board and staff of SLC Arts would like to thank Clarkson University for hosting SLC Arts since 2013, and also The Village of Potsdam for offering temporary office space. The moving process is expected to begin by November 2 with a definitive move date of December 1.

During the transition, office hours will be limited with meetings by appointment only. Volunteer assistance would be greatly appreciated during the moving process.

Please contact Maggie at director@slcartscouncil.org for more information.