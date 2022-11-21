ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gas prices in the Albany area have fallen 6.2 cents over the past week, according to GasBuddy. The average price of gas in the Capital Region is now $3.92 per gallon.

Prices in the Albany area are 20.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 39.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Albany was priced at $3.37 per gallon while the most expensive was $4.19 per gallon. The lowest price in New York State on Sunday was $3.15 per gallon while the highest was $4.89 per gallon.

The national price of gas has fallen 6.7 cents in the past week for an average of $5.28 per gallon. The national average is down 16.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 24.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Albany and the national average

November 21, 2021: $3.53/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)

November 21, 2020: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)

November 21, 2019: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

November 21, 2018: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.58/g)

November 21, 2017: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)

November 21, 2016: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.13/g)

November 21, 2015: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.08/g)

November 21, 2014: $3.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)

November 21, 2013: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.21/g)

November 21, 2012: $3.78/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)

“What an incredible turnaround in the last week. While a decline was expected in more states than last week, I didn’t expect every single state to hop on the bandwagon so quickly. But, it’s terrific news as motorists prepare for Thanksgiving travel, with tens of thousands of stations under $3 per gallon, and thousands more to join in the next few weeks, barring a dramatic turnaround,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Cheapest regular gas in the Capital Region