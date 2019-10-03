SMC earns national recognition for promoting organ, eye, tissue donation

Samaritan Medical Center has earned a gold recognition for its efforts to increase organ, eye, and tissue donor registrations across the state, through the Workplace Partnership for Life (WPFL) Hospital Organ Donation Campaign. The WPFL is a national initiative that unites the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), and the organ donation community with workplaces across the nation in spreading the word about the importance of donation.

Between October 2018 and April 2019, Samaritan Medical Center participated in HRSA’s WPFL Hospital Organ Donation Campaign. The program challenges hospitals and healthcare organizations to “let life bloom” by educating their staff, patients, visitors, and communities about the critical need for organ, eye, and tissue donation and by offering them opportunities to register as donors. Samaritan Medical Center earned points for completing awareness and registry activities and new donor registrations during the campaign period.

Samaritan Medical Center was one of more than 1,480 organizations to participate in the 2019 campaign and one of 226 organizations to earn gold recognition.

This year’s Hospital Organ Donation Campaign added more than 48,000 registrations to state registries and the Puerto Rico registry, which also includes registrations from the U.S. Virgin Islands. The campaign has generated more than 492,000 registrations since its inception in 2011 and unites donation advocates at hospitals with representatives from their local organ procurement organizations, Donate Life America affiliates, and state and regional hospital associations.

Every 10 minutes, another person is added to the organ transplant list, reaffirming the critical and growing need for registered organ, eye, and tissue donors. For more information about the Hospital Campaign, visit www.organdonor.gov/hospitals. To sign up as a donor, go to https://donatelife.ny.gov/register/