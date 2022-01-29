NEW YORK (PIX11) — Near-blizzard conditions were reported in parts of eastern Brooklyn and Queens as well as on Long Island Saturday morning as a powerful nor’easter slammed the tri-state area with heavy snow and dangerous wind.

The National Weather Service issued Blizzard Warnings for eastern Long Island and the Jersey Shore, as winds of over 50 mph and heavy snow will cause white-out conditions. New York City and the surrounding suburbs are under a Winter Storm Warning.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy issued states of emergency ahead of the storm’s arrival. Residents across the tri-state area were urged to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel.

“Gusts of wind could create white-out conditions,” Hochul said during a storm briefing on Saturday afternoon. “This is not a time to be out there shopping.”

Travel will be hazardous. Expect airport delays and cancellations due to strong winds and snow. Tree limbs and power lines could be downed by the storm.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced alternate side parking has been suspended for Saturday and COVID vaccination appointments will be rescheduled. The mayor also declared a “code blue” to ensure no one who is homeless and seeking shelter in the city will be denied.

Out on Long Island, which took the biggest hit from the storm, Suffolk County authorities said police responded to nearly 60 crashes overnight and early Saturday morning.

Snowstorm timeline

Snow began to fall across the region Friday night, but the heaviest snowfall started early Saturday morning and was expected to continue into the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather agency issued a weather advisory around 5:45 a.m. that blizzard-like conditions were expected in parts of Suffolk County for the next few hours.

Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible, and some areas could experience 3 inches per hour, per the NWS. Strong winds will create blowing and drifting snow. The conditions were expected to persist into the early afternoon.

Storm conditions on Long Island were expected to remain intense through about 2 p.m., according to Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. He urged Long Islanders to stay home and stay off the “treacherous” roads.

The snow was expected to taper off in northern New Jersey, New York City, and surrounding areas in the early afternoon. However, the snowfall will linger on Long Island, particularly on the East End until the evening.

Possible snow totals

Between 18 and 24 inches of snow are possible on the eastern end of Long Island, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service. The area could see blizzard-like conditions. Western Suffolk County and Nassau County could get 12 to 18 inches of snow, per the NWS.

In New York City, northeastern New Jersey and much of the Lower Hudson Valley, less snow is expected. Some areas could see between 6 and 12 inches.

Minor to locally moderate coastal flood impacts and beach erosion will also be a concern, especially during times of high tide.