UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Due to the expected snowstorm, snow emergencies have been declared across Central New York and the Mohawk Valley, including the City of Utica, the Village of New York Mills, and the Village of Herkimer.

Utica and New York Mills will both be entering into a state of emergency at 10:00 pm on February 3rd.

Herkimer will be entering into a state of emergency starting at 12:00 am on February 3rd.

All vehicles are to be removed from the street to allow safe passage for snow removal and emergency services vehicles. Any vehicles left on the roads may be ticketed and/or towed at the owner’s expense.

This snow emergency will last until further notice. Eyewitness News will notify you when the ordinance has been lifted.