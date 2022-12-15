UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The City of Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri has declared a ‘Snow Emergency’ in Utica starting on Thursday, December 15th.

Due to the anticipated forecast of snow tonight, the City of Utica is being proactive and declaring a Snow Emergency that will go into effect tonight, DECEMBER 15, 2022, AT 10:00 p.m.

Starting at 10:00 pm on Thursday, all vehicles will be removed from the street to allow safe passage for snow removal and emergency services vehicles. Any vehicles left on the roads may be ticketed and/or towed at the owner’s expense.

The Snow Emergency will remain in effect until further notice.