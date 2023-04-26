CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — At the Buffalo Niagara International Airport Fire Department on Wednesday, plow drivers from across the U.S. will fight for the title of World’s Best Snowplow Driver.

This snowplow rodeo will take place at the 55th annual Snow Symposium.

“Drivers compete on a specially designed obstacle course and display their smooth moves as they fight to the finish and see who has what it takes to be the best in snow!” the NFTA said. “Competitors are judged by how well they prepare for their ride and safety skills while the clock is ticking to win cash prizes and plaques!”

The “snowplow cowboys” will compete between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.