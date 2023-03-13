SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We may be only a week away from Spring, but Mother Nature is getting ready to bring significant snow to Central New York.

The next more potent storm takes aim at the Northeast

A strong storm off the East Coast will get much stronger Monday Night and Tuesday as it sets up shop near Boston.

When does it start?

Even though Winter Storm Warnings go into effect Monday evening we are only getting lighter snow or even rain much of the evening. Temperatures stay above freezing through the evening which means there is little or no impact on the roads.

**It is after midnight Monday night and especially into Tuesday that travel problems arise from increasing snow and eventually wind. **

How much snow falls, and travel impacts??

Between Monday night and Wednesday morning, snow totals will vary across Central New York and are somewhat dependent on elevation.

Initially, when you wake up Tuesday there may not be much more than a coating to an inch or two for most of us, including Syracuse, but up to 3 or 4 inches is expected by daybreak for the higher terrain east of Syracuse.

Roads will be slick and sloppy by daybreak east of Syracuse, especially across the hills, but mainly wet Syracuse north and westbound. This changes rapidly after 7 or 8 am as the steadier, heavier snow is expected to build in from the west into the rest of CNY and accumulate pretty quickly. The snow is going to be a wet heavy snow too making it quite sloppy and slick to get around by foot or vehicle.

The higher March sun angle does help us and should limit snow accumulations somewhat, especially on the roads, but either way, travel is expected to be challenging Tuesday into Tuesday evening.

When the storm is wrapped up late Tuesday night-Wednesday morning, we’re thinking the Syracuse area will end up in the 4-8″ range.

Across the higher elevations of Southern Onondaga County points south and east, though, up to a foot or more of snow is possible by Wednesday morning.

Gusty winds to deal with too

While initially, the wind is not strong, as low pressure gathers strength off the New England Coast the wind picks up during the day Tuesday.

Northwesterly winds increase to 20 to 30 mph Tuesday afternoon and could gust past 30 mph at times Tuesday night.

This will cause blowing and drifting snow and for areas south and east of Syracuse with the heaviest snowfall, some downed tree limbs could cause scattered power outages.

When does everything end?

Some lingering snow showers/flurries continue into Wednesday morning but with little if any additional accumulation.

It is still a blustery day Wednesday before the wind dies down late in the day into the night. Highs are in the mid-30s with even some sun developing, only helping the road crews clean things up.

While we can’t promise this will be the last of the significant snow for the season, we can say a thaw is coming for the end of the week with 40s both Thursday and Friday.

Stay tuned for updates!