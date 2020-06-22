Sodus man killed in shootout with NYSP troopers, investigation handed off to Attorney General’s office

SODUS, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police held a press conference Monday afternoon following a fatal shootout in Sodus on Friday.

Officials say state troopers and deputies from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to Boyd Road around 11 p.m. for a domestic incident. Police said the caller stated his son was breaking objects and was armed with a shotgun.

Police say the father fled the residence after calling law enforcement. Upon arrival, police tried to talk with 24-year-old Cody Cook, who then shot at police.

Police say they made several attempts to deescalate the situation, but were unsuccessful. Officials say a trooper then returned fire and hit Cook.

New York State Police Troop E Commander Eric Laughton said Cook was shot twice, once in the head, and once in the chest.

“Even with in the scope of his or her duties, a police officer’s worst nightmare is killing a human being because the police officer has to live with that the rest of their life,” Laughton said. “In this instance our primary goal was to deescalate the situation. In this instance we were unable to do that because of the suspect.”

Laughton said there was body camera footage of the incident that will be turned over to the New York State Attorney General’s office, who under Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order will be named special prosecutor in all police-involved shootings. Laughton said the body camera footage corroborates his description of what transpired Friday night.

“I have been in contact over the weekend on a regular basis with the Attorney General’s office,” said Wayne County District Attroney Michael Calarco. “Under executive order, whenever there is a police-involved shooting, especially involving a civilian under that order issued by the governor, the Attorney General became a special prosecutor in these cases. They will be collecting information, I will be working hand-in-hand directly with the Attorney General’s office. I will provide information to them and they will have to make a decision based on the criteria whether they would move forward on the case.”

