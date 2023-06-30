LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you’re going for a swim at a state beach around New York’s Capital Region or North Country, there may soon not be a lifeguard onsite. It depends on where you go, though.

This week, the Department of Environmental Conservation announced that swimming would become unsupervised at DEC-managed beaches around the state. The change affects swimming spots around the Adirondack Park, as well as the Catskill Forest Preserve.

“Swimming, fishing, and boating are among the many activities that bring more than a million campers and day-users back to our facilities year after year,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “To continue to offer a quality recreational experience, DEC is transitioning our campground beaches in the Adirondack and Catskill Forest Preserve to unsupervised swimming areas to allow the public to continue enjoying this part of the camping experience and we also worked closely with local officials to help extend the season at Lewey Lake and Moffitt campgrounds and help more visitors enjoy fall in the Adirondacks.”

The DEC said that lifeguard hiring and training has become increasingly difficult, but was not the main trigger for the decision. The lack of lifeguards is not expected to change open hours or other rules at affected beaches and campgrounds. Locations without lifeguards will still be patrolled and maintained by DEC staff.

Two Adirondack locations are exempt from the announcement. At Lake George, Million Dollar Beach will continue to be supervised by lifeguards. In the southwestern Adirondack Park, the Hinckley Reservoir Day Use Area will also remain staffed by lifeguards. For those interested in campgrounds featuring beaches with lifeguards, the DEC points to those operated by the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.