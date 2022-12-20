SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The year isn’t over yet, but South Glens Falls High School is already looking ahead to the next – specifically March. The South High Marathon Dance is aiming to bring hundreds of pairs of fast-moving feet together at South High again, for the first time since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2023 South High Marathon Dance is set for March 3-4, according to South High Marathon Dance Inc. in a release on Tuesday. The annual event is a charity effort by students, faculty and South Glens Falls community members, raising nearly $10 million over the last 45 years. That money goes to the families of individuals fighting debilitating illnesses, as well as organizations that have their own hand in the very same fight.

This year’s dance is intended to be held onsite at South High for the first time since March 2020. Traditionally, the high school student body gathers in the school gymnasium, with the community creating a convention-like atmosphere around the school, featuring merchandise, ice cream, raffle tickets and more.

Over the last two years, the dance has been held at Six Flags Great Escape in Lake George, and held over a single day, rather than 24 hours. The event’s traditional audience of fervent supporters couldn’t join onsite, in order to minimize coronavirus spread. Some supporters gathered at locations like the Glens Falls Shirt Factory, where event organizers sold merchandise in support of the dance.

Anyone can be nominated to become a beneficiary of the South High Marathon Dance. All nominations for a family or organization to become a 2023 beneficiary must be submitted by Jan. 1, 2023, through the official submission portal online. In January, the marathon dance’s student committee will begin the process of selecting those who will be helped by 2023’s dance. 2022’s dance raised $515,440.74, for 28 beneficiaries.

Those interested in providing any donations or services must do so by Friday, Feb. 17. The organization can be reached at donations@SHMD.org with information on what a given donor plans to provide.