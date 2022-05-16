SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Over the weekend, South Glens Falls Central School District announced the final amount of funds raised by the 45th annual South High Marathon Dance. The dance last Friday capped off at $515,440.74 for families and organizations fighting against debilitating illness.

“Thank you to everyone who helped make this fantastic day possible from the bottom of our hearts,” said the school district in a statement on Facebook. “A special thanks to our exceptional SGF students for all their hard work and dedication to pulling off an amazing 45th annual South High Marathon Dance. Special shoutout to our student chairs for the hours they put in and to all of our student volunteers.”

The annual event sees South Glens Falls’ high school class gathering to dance – originally for 26 hours, and now over the course of a day for the last two years. Friday also marked the second of those years that the dance has spent at Six Flags Great Escape, a second home adopted to mitigate COVID-19 concerns. School staff hopes to have the 2023 dance return to the South High gymnasium.

Donations were raised by dancing students, as well as raffles and auctions held around the event itself. The dance was closed to the public and livestreamed on Facebook. In its stead, South High made an extra home at the Glens Falls Shirt Factory, where merchandise for the dance was sold, and a food truck corral onsite donated a portion of all proceeds to the dance.