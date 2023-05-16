GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Southern Adirondack Wine & Food Festival is returning to Gloversville for its eighth year. The festival is set for June 3 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on North Main Street.

The event features wineries, breweries, and distilleries offering samples of their products. Over 60 specialty vendors and food trucks will also be at the festival.

Wineries, breweries, distilleries

Adirondack Winery

Bella Brooke Winery

Cooper’s Daughter Spirits

Coyote Moon Vineyards

Erie Canal Distillers

Lakeland Winery

Meadowdale Farm Winery

Mean Max Brew Works

Nine Pin Ciderworks

Stump City Brewing

Thousand Islands Winery, LLC

Wolf Hollow Brewing Co.

Live music will be performed at two locations throughout the day. Insolent Willies, Fenimore Blues, and Hustle & Hum will be performing at the Glove Theatre Marquee, and Dominic Orlando, Karen & Abby, Cosby Gibson & Tom Staudle, and Mike Gowans will be performing at the Fulton County Barbershop.

Officials said the Glove Cities Arts Alliance 2023 Art Walk will be kicking off the event. Attendees can walk the downtown area and check out local artists’ work displayed in business windows.

Tasting entry to the Southern Adirondack Wine & Food Festival is $15 and non-tasting entry is free. All tasting entries get a free giveaway item of a 5 oz. wine tasting glass, 2 oz. shot glass or can koozie.

The event is hosted by the Gloversville Recreation Commission. Proceeds raised go toward future events and city park improvements. Vendors interested in attending can sign up on this form.