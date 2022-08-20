(WSYR-TV) — Harmful algae blooms (HABs) have closed another beach for swimming.

This time it’s Southwick Beach State Park on the east end of Lake Ontario.

According to the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation the closure is precautionary to protect the health and safety of swimmers.

Additional testing of water levels will be performed, and once the results meet safety standards, the beach can be reopened.

Swimming is currently available at nearby Westcott Beach State Park. Updates can be found on the park’s website.