SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It will be business as usual for Saratoga Springs City Schools coming out of the holiday recess, despite a water main break forcing citywide boil advisories to start the new year. A spokesperson for the district said the schools’ water lines have been flushed, and bottle-filling stations and drinking fountains will not be in use until the advisory is lifted.

On Sunday morning, a main water line for most of the city burst. It happened in the area of East and Excelsior Avenues, which reopened Monday afternoon.

Commissioner of Public Works Jason Golub told NEWS10’s Giuliana Bruno the break happened largely due to old infrastructure. In some parts of the city, Golub said, the pipes are upwards of 100 years old.

Residents impacted by the break were able to pick up cases of bottled water on Monday, as boil water advisories lingered. School staff said parents should send their kids in with those bottles, if possible. The district will provide them otherwise.

The boil water advisory enacted on Sunday impacts schools along Caroline Street, Division Street, Geyser Road, and Lake Avenue. Saratoga Springs High School is also affected, district officials said. In those areas, schools will be taking extra safety precautions during food preparation to ensure school meals are safe.

Questions regarding the City of Saratoga Springs’ boil water advisory can be directed to the Department of Public Works, at (518) 584-3356.