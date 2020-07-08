SPAC launches online gallery of young artists instead of in-person festival

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga Performing Arts Center is launching that the Adirondack Trust Company Festival of Young Artists as a virtual gallery starting Wednesday.

The first virtual exhibit, “Self-Portrait,” explores the ways artists express themselves and how their own identities influence their work.

“Self Portrait” by Pallavi Datta of Niskayuna High School, the 2020 FOYA Artwork Winner. (SPACFOYA)

Launching the gallery coincides with the debut of a new SPAC website specifically for this program. It curates visual, literary, and performing art by middle and high school students from Albany, Essex, Fulton, Hamilton, Montgomery, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Rensselaer, Warren, and Washington Counties.

“We have completely re-imagined our signature education festival by creating an engaging, experiential online gallery… Not only will the site feature the incredible artistry of our area youth this summer, but it will continue to serve as a virtual artistic home all year long.” Elizabeth Sobol

president and CEO of Saratoga Performing Arts Center

The website—and the festival—are free to access and explore.

This is the third year of the festival, which celebrates the collaboration and creativity of over 400 Capital Region artists. Showcasing the work of student dancers, musicians, singers, poets, and visual artists, the 2020 festival was originally scheduled for May 31 at SPAC, but was canceled because of the pandemic.

“When the pandemic began in March, many of the students and organizations involved in the 2020 festival were already well underway with rehearsals, creations, and other preparations,” says Dennis Moench, Senior Director of Education at SPAC. “We decided to build this virtual platform dedicated solely to their visions and achievements.”

The online gallery space will become an enduring platform for young regional artists to share their inspiring vision and achievements. Ideally, the site will help fill the void of missing live art shows, poetry slams, concerts, recitals, and performances.

SPAC will open up the application process to appear on spacfoya.org in September. The arts center will be accept submissions from individual students and youth ensembles from local schools. The next FOYA Online Gallery exhibition will launch in February.

