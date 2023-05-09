GREENSBORO, N.C. (SU ATHLETICS) – After helping Syracuse University men’s lacrosse move in the right direction this season, two standouts have earned recognition from the ACC, which announced its annual postseason honors Tuesday afternoon.

Rookie sensation Joey Spallina was voted by the league’s head coaches as the ACC Freshman of the Year while graduate student Cole Kirst was named to the 2023 All-ACC Team.

The first Syracuse men’s lacrosse rookie to be named ACC Freshman of the Year, Spallina led the Orange with 68 points, tallying 36 goals and 32 assists as a true freshman. He scored on 34.0 percent of his shots while racking 10 man-up goals on one of the most potent power plays in Division I. His 68 points rank third in program history for a freshman, while his goal total is fourth-best alongside the third-most assists. As of May 9, Spallina leads all freshmen in Division I in points this season, is one of two rookies in the country with at least 50 points and is the only freshman north of 60. Spallina, who hails from Mount Sinai, New York, finished his first season in the ACC with 21 points on nine goals and 12 assists, averaging 3.5 points per ACC contest this year.

A broadcast and digital journalism graduate student at Syracuse’s famed S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, Kirst was voted as a team captain by his peers this fall. A versatile offensive player, Kirst played at both midfield and attack this year, finishing third on the team in points with 26 goals and 11 assists, canning 36.1 percent of his shots. The Bernardsville, New Jersey product scored at least one point in 14 of the 15 games this season, including multiple points in 12 contests. The Lehigh University graduate transfer finished with four hat tricks, including a four-goal, five-point outburst against No. 5 Duke (March 5). Kirst surpassed the 100-point mark for his career in the ‘Cuse win over Hobart (March 25).

Duke’s Brennan O’Neill was selected as the ACC Offensive Player of the Year while Notre Dame netminder Liam Entenmann was both the Defensive Player and Goalie of the Year. Duke bench boss John Danowski was selected as the ACC Coach of the Year.

Stay tuned to cuse.com throughout the postseason as national awards are continually announced.

2023 ACC Men’s Lacrosse Season Awards

Offensive Player of the Year – Brennan O’Neill, Jr., A, Duke

Defensive Player of the Year – Liam Entenmann, Sr., G, Notre Dame

Goalie of the Year – Liam Entenmann, Sr., Notre Dame

Freshman of the Year – Joey Spallina, A, Syracuse

Coach of the Year – John Danowski, Duke

2023 All-ACC Men’s Lacrosse Team

A – Brennan O’Neill, Duke

A – Dyson Williams, Duke

A – Chris Kavanagh, Notre Dame

A – Patrick Kavanagh, Notre Dame

A – Xander Dickson, Virginia

A – Connor Shellenberger, Virginia

M – Eric Dobson, Notre Dame

M – Cole Kirst, Syracuse

M – Thomas McConvey, Virginia

D – Kenny Brower, Duke

D – Chris Fake, Notre Dame

D – Cole Kastner, Virginia

D – Cade Saustad, Virginia

G – Liam Entenmann, Notre Dame

LSM – Will Donovan, Notre Dame

SSDM – Ben Ramsey, Notre Dame

FO – Jake Naso, Duke

FO – Petey LaSalla, Virginia