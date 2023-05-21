WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The SPCA Serving Erie County is cautioning residents to be wary of a puppy scam involving a fake Facebook account.

The SPCA said in a release that an imposter Facebook page is claiming to represent them and request down payments on golden retriever puppies. The fake Facebook account in question can be seen here.

One Buffalo resident was on the verge of being scammed and visited the SPCA on Friday with proof of their conversation with the scammer, the release stated. The scam involved the resident being asked to send a down payment of several hundred dollars before picking up a puppy at the SPCA’s West Seneca location.

Fortunately, the resident visited the SPCA prior to sending the money.

The SPCA is asking those who come across the Facebook account not to engage with it, and if you have fallen victim to this scam, you can find information on how to file a report here.