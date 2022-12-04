ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An investigation is underway at the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center.

According to Monroe County representatives, on November 23 county staff were made aware of a violation involving a special needs individual at the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center (MCCDC).

The MCCDC is a space for juveniles in active cases who are waiting for the adjudication process to finish, according to their website.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) was brought into investigate, and senior MCCDC staff were notified.

Details are limited at this time. County representatives said that a MCCDC staff member has been arrested and fired from their position.

The incident was also reported to the New York State Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs, officials said. The justice center conducts advocacy work for victims and their families/representatives, and assists in investigations. They also accompany victims to interviews and court proceedings related to justice center investigations, and refer victims to resources for individuals with special needs.

MCSO did not immediately respond to request for comment. The investigation is ongoing.

