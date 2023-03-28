BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — You might be surprised to find that fruit jelly beans are a LOT more popular than the spiced variety.

This past week in our #Just4Fun poll, voters overwhelmingly chose fruit over spiced as their favorite jelly bean.

Spiced jelly beans lost another battle, too. About twice as many people as those who voted for spiced said they’d rather have none — fruit or spiced. Here are the poll results:

#Just4Fun, we want to know…



Spiced or fruit jelly beans? — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) March 21, 2023

As Easter approaches, our eyes (and stomachs) are still on candy. So, we want to know your opinion of the divisive seasonal treat known as Peeps! Vote on Twitter here.