QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The summer is only just ending, but the season to come is here. Spirit Halloween is opening once again at the Aviation Mall, starting this week.

Spirit Halloween is open for the season at the former TJ Maxx space inside the Aviation Mall, near the food court. The shop is open in September for early shoppers to get ready for the season, offering Halloween decor, costumes, and accessories. In previous years, the store has occupied the former Sears inside the mall.

In addition to helping folks to decorate for the spookiest time of the year, Spirit Halloween is also operating its Spirit of Children program, which has raised over $77 million for children’s wings at hospitals across the U.S. and Canada. Spirit of Children donations are collected at Spirit Halloween locations.