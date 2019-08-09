SpokerRide celebrates 17th year with record number of participants

Participants in the 17th annual SpokerRide take off from the starting line in the village of Sackets Harbor July 27. More than 150 individuals participated in this year’s event, raising money for the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life and the Volunteer Transportation Center, Inc.

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. – North Country Against Cancer hosted its 17th Annual SpokerRide Saturday, July 27, to once again benefit the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life and the Volunteer Transportation Center, Inc. This year saw more than $12,500 raised for the two non-profit organizations.

This year’s event also saw 160 individuals participate among the three courses offered: a 30-mile (beginner/intermediate) course, 50-mile (advanced) course, and novice 10-mile fun course available for those riders that want to participate but not race. All three courses started and ended in Sackets Harbor.

“It was fantastic to see our numbers up this year – especially with the number of riders,” said organizer Jeffrey A. Wood. “As one of the North Country’s premier bike races, it is great to see that participation is on the upswing once again.”

In the 50-mile course, Michael Morris of Manlius took first place in the Male Overall category with a time of 02:04:46.42. He was followed by Tony Campagna III of Clay in second place with a time of 02:04:47.27 and Stewart Scott of Cicero in third place with a time of 02:04:49.84. In the Female Overall category, Jessica Viscome of Fulton with a time of 02:04:53.23. She was followed by Leigh Bacher of Oswego in second place with a time of 02:04:56.24 and Kyran Derx of Baldwinsville with a time of 02:42:54.25.

Michael Morris of Manlius, center, took first place in the Male Overall category for

the 50-mile course with a time of 02:04:46.42. He was followed by Tony Campagna

III of Clay, right, in second place with a time of 02:04:47.27 and Stewart Scott of

Cicero, left, in third place with a time of 02:04:49.84.

In the 30-mile course, Tyler Burke of Rochester took first place in the Male Overall category with a time of 01:10:28.37. He was followed by Jeff Hemmel of St. Pete Beach, Fla., in second place with a time of 01:10:28.39 and Michael Harris of Chaumont in third place with a time of 01:10:28.62. In the Female Overall category, Andrea Drews of Oswego took first place with a time of 01:16:59.73. She was followed by Julie Shulsky of Hastings in second place with a time of 01:16:59.99 and Jenny Hanmer of Hubbardsville in third place with a time of 01:17:01.95.

The top three winners overall and top three winners of each division were awarded commemorative SpokerRide medals. Additional results may be found online at http://bit.ly/spokerride-2019-results.

This year’s event was underwritten by Samaritan Medical Center, Stewart’s Shops, Westelcom, Hi-Lite Airfield Services and the Black River Adventurers Shop. Additional support was provided by the Sackets Harbor Chamber of Commerce; Johnson Lumber, LLC; The Clipper Inn; Crowley & Halloran, CPAs, P.C.; Derouin’s Plumbing & Heating Inc.; Watertown Family YMCA; Watertown Savings Bank and Independent Medical Evaluation Company (IMEC).

Jessica Viscome of Fulton, center, took first place in the Female Overall category

for the 50-mile course with a time of 02:04:53.23. She was followed by Leigh Bacher

of Oswego, right, in second place with a time of 02:04:56.24 and Kyran Derx of

Baldwinsville, not pictured, with a time of 02:42:54.25.

Those sponsorships, said Mr. Wood, are important to the SpokerRide. Without sponsors, he said, it becomes very difficult to put on a safe, successful ride.

“We are deeply grateful that we have been able to have the support of many businesses in our community for two very deserving organizations that fill a vital need in the North Country,” said Mr. Wood.

Volunteer Transportation Center Executive Director Samuel M. Purington said he was grateful for the support this year’s ride saw from both sponsors and participants.

Andrea Drews of Oswego, center, took first place in the Female Overall category for

the 30-mile course with a time of 01:16:59.73. She was followed by Julie Shulsky

of Hastings, right, in second place with a time of 01:16:59.99 and Jenny Hanmer of

Hubbardsville, left, in third place with a time of 01:17:01.95.

“It’s great to see the enthusiasm continue to grow for this event,” said Mr. Purington. “Jeff, Scott and their crew do an amazing job organizing this and it’s very clear how hard they work once the day of the SpokerRide comes. The result is a well-run event that benefits the people our volunteer drivers help through the VTC and those helped by the American Cancer Society.

American Cancer Society Community Executive Donald J. Boshart was also ecstatic about this year’s turnout.

“I would like to thank Steve Wood, Jeff Wood and the SpokerRide committee for their continued support in the fight against cancer here in the North Country,” said Mr. Boshart. “The funds raised are used to support those folks who have been diagnosed with cancer.”

Tyler Burke of Rochester, left, took first place in the 30-mile course, with a time of

01:10:28.37. Jeff Hemmel of St. Pete Beach, Fla., right, took second place with a

time of 01:10:28.39. Not pictured is third place finisher Michael Harris of

Chaumont, who took third place with a time of 01:10:28.62.

Mr. Boshart added, “If you or someone you know has been diagnosed, please give your American Cancer Society a call, we are here to help. Our number is 1-800-227-2345.”

Since its inception, the SpokerRide has raised more than $148,500 through sponsorship and through the participation of more than 2,500 riders for organizations providing support to those living with cancer, seeing through the vision of North Country Against Cancer, a group of survivors and supporters touched by cancer and willing to give back to those that are fighting this disease.

Those interested in sponsor or participating in next year’s SpokerRide may visit www.spokerride.net for more information about the event. Registration links for next year’s event will be active soon. Once active, click on the Registration link or send a completed registration for with payment to North Country Against Cancer, 24685 State Route 37, Watertown, N.Y. 13601.

For more information or to register, contact organizer Jeff Wood at 315-783-6258 or jeff@freewood.net.