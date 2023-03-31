SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It wasn’t your typical Thursday at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Just a day before Spring break officially began lines at the TSA checkpoint were much longer than normal.

For some Spring breakers, traveling on Thursday was a strategic move to avoid even longer lines over the weekend and to score cheaper airfare. According to the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority, about 47,000 departing passengers are expected to travel through Hancock from Friday, March 31 until Easter Sunday, marking one of the busiest times of year for the airport.

Matt Szwejbka, the Marketing and Communication Specialist for Syracuse Regional Airport Authority said due to the influx of travelers pre-booked parking is already sold out, but assures drivers not to be alarmed.

More parking spots are available on a first come first serve basis. The airport recommends those traveling by car check out the near real-time parking tool on its website to see what spots are available before you head out the door.

“We want to let people know if you see on there oh my goodness all of these lots say drive-up parking pre-book only what am I going to do don’t worry our parking vendor is going to have people on the ground to help guide you to those spots on an ad hoc basis so we’re gonna make sure travelers are taken care of,” Matt Szwejbka, Marketing and Communication Specialist for Syracuse Regional Airport Authority

If you are traveling through Hancock this Spring break the airport recommends you arrive at least two hours before your scheduled departure, especially if you are traveling during the peak hours of 4-6 am, 10 am-12 pm, and 4-6 pm.