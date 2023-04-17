WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Warren County held an annual fishing clinic and open house for current and future anglers. Now, for the first time in three years, the lines shall be cast once again.

The Warren County Fish Hatchery is set to host its annual Spring ing, a combination fishing clinic and open house, this May. From 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, the hatchery will host fishy fun, including fishing clinics, demonstrations, free food, and prizes.

“We hear from so many people who missed Spring Zing the last few years, and we are so thankful for our sponsors who are helping us bring it back,” said Warren County Parks, Recreation & Railroad Director Dean Moore. “It’s always a great time for kids and adults, particularly if you are a fisherman or woman, or if you are someone who wants to learn to fish.”

The Warren County Fish Hatchery hosts a trout-rearing operation crucial to fisheries around the county. Tours of the Echo Lake Road operation will be offered, in addition to fly-tying demonstrations and discussions on stream wildlife and health. The event also features a roster of donated fishing gear to be raffled off. A free hot dog lunch will be held between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The Warren County Fish Hatchery is located at 145 Echo Lake Road in the town of Warrensburg. The Spring Zing is sponsored by Warren County Soil & Water Conservation District, Trout Unlimited, Warren County/Cornell Cooperative 4H, Nemec’s Sports Shop, The Crossroads Country Store & Sport Shop, Dunkley’s Outdoor Adventures, Warren County Conservation Council, The Nature Conservancy, NYS DEC Conservation Officers, Chris Styles, and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.