BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 5th grade teacher in the Springville School District was arrested on a child pornography charge, the U.S. Attorney announced Friday.

After multiple investigations and reviews by the FBI offices in both Buffalo and Miami, it is alleged that 45-year-old Frank Noesen III of Holland, had been communicating with a 15-year-old girl in Dover, N.H. since at least August 2022 on Snapchat. Noesen is accused of directing the girl to send pictures and videos that constituted child pornography.

It is further alleged that Noesen also sent sexually explicit images of himself to the teen.

He is charged with possession of child pornography. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

He is being held pending a detention hearing on Tuesday.