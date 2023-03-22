ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — St. Clare’s pensioners were the topic of conversation in a meeting between members of assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara’s Office and staff from the Congressional Committee on Education and Workforce this week. The meeting covered potential solutions to the ongoing St. Clare’s pension crisis which left over 1,100 former St. Clare’s Hospital employees with their pension payments cut off in 2018.

The Office of Assemblyman Santabarbara says there is an ongoing investigation by the Government Accountability Office in Washington D.C. regarding church-affiliated pension plans across the country because of the St. Clare’s pension plan crisis in Schenectady.

A week ago, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. Due to the bankruptcy filing, the lawsuit involving St. Clare’s pensioners has been put on hold.

“At the state level, there are limitations on what New York can do [to] protect these pension plans going forward because federal law pre-empts most potential state regulations regarding pensions,” said Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara. However, this week my office held a productive meeting with staff from the Congressional Committee on Education and Workforce to explore a federal solution and we will continue the dialogue with our federal partners to ensure accountability and justice are delivered for the St. Clare’s pensioners going forward.” Santabarbara added, “Committee staff assured my office that the St. Clare’s pension crisis is “on their radar”, and they will keep us informed of findings from the Government Accountability Office.”