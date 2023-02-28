ST. JOHNSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A St. Johnsville woman was arrested on Monday after an investigation into alleged welfare fraud. Tanya Nicotera, 42, was under investigation by multiple agencies.

An investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit, the Department of Social Services, and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office found Nicotera had allegedly filed nine SNAP applications from September 2018 to October 2022, in which she failed to disclose all income earned within the household. She allegedly received $18,202 in SNAP benefits she was not entitled to.

Charges:

Third-degree welfare fraud

First-degree offering a false instrument for filing

Nicotera was processed at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and released on an appearance ticket. She is scheduled to appear in the Town of Mohawk Court at a later date.