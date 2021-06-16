St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater in Syracuse to lift all COVID-19 restrictions

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tuesday has been a big day for Central New York, and the rest of the state. Governor Cuomo announced that NYS reached its goal of vaccinating 70% of those eligible to receive the vaccine in the state.

Now, he’s ready to lift all of the restrictions.

“We have the lowest positivity rate in the United States of America. On the facts, what New York has done is extraordinary — we went from worst to first. And not only do we have the lowest rate, we hit the national goal ahead of schedule,” Gov. Cuomo said in a press conference Tuesday.

“Effective immediately, commercial, social, construction — all across the board, businesses are open,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Capacity restrictions, cleaning and sanitizing protocols are gone. It’s up to individuals and places. The CDC and federal guidelines are there for public transit and younger school grades.”

With the latest announcement from NYS the @StJosephsAmp will lift all restrictions for all concerts this season. — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) June 15, 2021

Shortly after, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted out the news that concert-goers in CNY have been longing to hear since the weather started to get warmer. The St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview will follow suit.

So, as the concert schedule starts to fill out, here is a look at the upcoming schedule at ‘The Amp’:

7/8 – Luke Bryan 7 p.m.

8/14 – Lady A 7 p.m.

8/18 – Dave Matthews Band 7:30 p.m.

8/22 – James Taylor and his All-Star Band 7 p.m.

8/25 – Korn & Staind 6:30 p.m.

9/16 – Thomas Rhett 7:30 p.m.

9/26 – Jonas Brothers 7 p.m.

10/5 – Slipknot’s Knotfest Roadshow 2021 5:30 p.m.

10/7 – Chris Stapleton 7 p.m.

10/9 – Florida Georgia Line 7:30 p.m.

For tickets you can head to https://www.asmsyracuse.com/events.