ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Arts Council is selling earrings to support relief efforts in Ukraine.

The “Hope for Ukraine” earrings feature a sunflower and blue and yellow crystals in honor of the country’s flower and flag colors. The design was created by SLC Arts Grants and Services Manager Alicia Murphy.

The earrings cost $10 including sales tax, and all of the proceeds will be donated to Global Giving’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund. The funds raised for the project will be used to provide humanitarian assistance in impacted communities in Ukraine and surrounding regions where Ukrainian refugees have fled.

This includes providing shelter, food, and clean water for refugees, as well as health and psychosocial support, access to education and economic assistance, and more. As of April 19, the project had received $33,351,047 out of its $35,000,000 goal.

Those interested in purchasing the earrings can do so on the SLC Arts website. Individuals can also pick them up in person at 6 Raymond street in Potsdam.