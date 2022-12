CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Travel should still be avoided in St. Lawrence County, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

In a most recent update on Sunday, December 25 at noon, the Sheriff’s Office officially canceled the travel ban for the town of Waddington, Madrid, Lisbon, Oswegatchie, DePeyster, Macomb, Hammond and Rossie.

The Sheriff’s Office said that although road conditions had improved, a no unnecessary travel advisory remained active.