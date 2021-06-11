St. Lawrence County continues to report single-digit daily COVID-19 cases

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County is continuing to report daily COVID-19 cases in the single digits.

This was confirmed on Thursday, June 10, by St. Lawrence County Public Health in a daily COVID-19 report, which logged three new cases. These cases brought the total number of confirmed positive cases to-date to 7,511.

Out of the total number of cases, 23 remain active, five are hospitalized and 7,391 have been released from isolation.

Since the start of the pandemic, 97 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives to COVID-19.

St. Lawrence County is also continuing to test for the virus. Please call the hotline numbers below between 8a-4p if you have symptoms, you are an essential worker or feel you should be tested: