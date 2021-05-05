St. Lawrence County reports 10 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On May 5, St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 7,229 COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence County.

Of the total positive cases, 93 remain active, two are hospitalized and 7,040 have been released from isolation.

Additionally, 96 lives have been lost due to COVID-19 complications.

As of May 4, St. Lawrence County has performed 310,075 COVID-19 tests. Testing is being done through the St. Lawrence Health System and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.

Testing is by appointment only. Please call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m., and 4 p.m. if symptomatic, an essential worker or need to be tested.