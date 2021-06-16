St. Lawrence County reports a single new COVID-19 case on Tuesday

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Only one COVID-19 case was confirmed in St. Lawrence County on Tuesday.

This was announced in a daily report from St. Lawrence County Public Health. This case brought the total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases to-date to 7,524.

Out of the total number of cases, 27 are active, eight are hospitalized and 7,400 have been released from isolation.

Since the start of the pandemic, 97 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives to the virus.

St. Lawrence County Public Health is hosting a COVID-19 drive-thru clinic this week at the Gouverneur Tractor Supply Parking lot. This clinic will administer doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccination to individuals 18 years and older.

The drive-thru clinic will be held on Friday, June 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. All who receive their vaccination will be given a free Stewart’s Shop ice cream voucher.

The County is also continuing to test residents and visitors for the coronavirus by appointment only. Please call the hotline numbers below if you have symptoms, are an essential worker or feel the need to be tested: