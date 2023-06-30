ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department conducted a “Trip around the County” on June 29, where they gave out seven search warrants to seven different smoke shops at the same time.

All in the county, the operation was led by members of St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office, Canton PD, Potsdam PD, Gouverneur PD, Ogdensburg PD, Massena PD, New York State Police, Homeland Security Investigations and US Border Patrol all helped as well.

This investigation was several months long, and it looked into illegal sales of controlled substances and illegal sales of maijuana and concentrated cannabis as well as flavor vapes being sold to those under 21.

Where the search warrants were given:

Legends Smoke Shop

Located at 701 Canton Street, in the Town of Oswegatchi.

25-year-old Mohammed Abdo Mona Saleem, from Syracuse, was arrested for Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the fourth degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th degree with intent to sell.

26-year-old Olivia Henry, from Ogdensburg was also arrested for Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the fourth degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th degree, with two counts.

Police seized 7.5 grams of Psilocybin candy bar and gummies, 6.5 ounces of cannabis, 2,809 grams of concentrated cannabis, 2,190 flavored nicotine vapes, 6 switch blade style knifes and $20,309 in US currency.

Legends Dream Exotic Tobacco

Located at 63 Market Street in the Village of Potsdam.

No one was there at the time of the search warrant and charged are pending.

Police seized 23.5 grams of Psilocybin, 29 ounces of cannabis, 1386 grams of concentrated cannabis and 7,689 flavored nicotine vapes.

Ash Exotics

Located at 1 Market street in the Village of Potsdam.

24-year-old Musa Munir Abdulmalei Al Bahri from Syracuse was arrested for Criminal Sale of Cannabis in the 3rd degree, selling to a person under the age of 21, Criminal Posession of Cannabis in the 2nd degree and Unlawful sale of cannabis on two counts.

Police seized 3.5 pounds of cannabis, 1224 grams of concentrated cannabis, 5,283 nicotine flavored vapes and $6,883 in US currency.

Famous A’s

Located at 157 Center Street, Village of Massena.

Thunder C. Anderson, 46, from Hogansburg, NY, and Julianne E. Jacobs,

31, from Massena, NY. Both were charged with Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the 2nd

degree, a class E Felony and Criminal Possession of Cannabis 3rd degree, a class A misdemeanor.

Police seized 42 pounds of cannabis, 5,707 grams of concentrated cannabis, 767 flavored nicotine vapes and $1616.00

THC Remedies

Located at 6 Beach Street, in Massena.

Police arrested 39-year-old Joshua L. Shorette, from Brasher Falls, NY, and Justin L. Deshane,

31, from Massena, NY. Both were charged with Criminal Cannabis in the 3rd degree and Criminal Possession of Cannabis 2nd degree.

Police seized 13.8 pounds of cannabis, 857 grams of concentrated cannabis and 1140 flavored nicotine vapes. Also $5289 in cash.

Exit 420

Located at 101 East Main Street in Gouverneur.

Police arrested Jameel J. Mazab, 20, from Auburn, NY for crimal possession of cannabis in the 3rd degree (2-counts)

Seized were 225 grams of concentrated cannabis, 27 oz. of cannibas and 1140 flavored nicotine vapes. Also the police found $5289 in money.

Canton Tobacco Shop

Located on 39 Main Street in Canton,

Police arrested Emad Al-Wael, 36, from Garland, TX for Criminal Possession of a controlled substance in the 5th degree and Criminal Sale of Cannabis in the 3rd degree for selling to a person under the age of 21.

Police seized 35 grams of Psilocybin candy bars, 108 grams of concentrated cannabis, 48 oz. of kratom and 1185 flavored nicotime vapes. Police also obtained $255 in currency.