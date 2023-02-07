ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community to be cautious after being advised of an increase of Medicare phone scams.

The Sheriff’s Office posted details of the scams on the organization’s Facebook page, along with tips for dealing with calls from individuals you don’t know.

Officials are advising community members that Medicare will not call members requesting information. If you get a call from someone saying they are a representative of Medicare and ask for personal information, the Sheriff’s Office says the best thing to do is hang up.

Officials offered the follow tips for receiving calls from individuals asking for personal information.

Don’t trust the name displayed on your caller ID. Scammers can fake a caller ID.

Hang up if anyone calls and asks for Medicare, social security, bank or credit card information. Any representatives of these institutions would already have your information on file and would not be requesting that you give it to them.

Don’t allow yourself to be rushed into making a decision. Scammers create urgency so you make decisions quickly without the benefit of being able to confirm their legitimacy.

Ignore any threats. Legitimate companies will not call you and threaten to withdraw or cancel services.

The Sheriff’s Office says when in doubt, you should hang up and find the phone number for the organization the person claims to represent. Never use the phone number given to you by the caller.