ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming eight new Deputies to their staff.

According to the SLCSO, the Deputies completed six months of training at the David Sullivan Academy at SUNY Canton. The eight Deputies have begun the process of completing their field training requirements which has them apply what they have learned in the academy to everyday events that are a part of the operations of the Sheriff’s Office.

The department stated that with guidance from their training, the new Deputies will have the experience and skills needed to serve the community on their own.