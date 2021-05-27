St. Lawrence Health System expands Detox Services to address North Country needs

Keira Hession, LMHC, with the St. Lawrence Health Behavioral Health team, has a one-on-one session with a patient undergoing detoxification at Massena Hospital (photo: SLHS)

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Addressing the need for increased substance use disorder and mental health services in the North Country, the St. Lawrence Health System is expanding some of its services.

St. Lawrence Health announced on Wednesday that it has expanded its detoxification services to Massena Hospital.

These services services provide medically-managed detoxification assistance, designed to assist in a safe withdrawal from alcohol and drug use.

According to Behavioral Health Director Jayme Smith, PsyD, detox services are already in place at Gouverneur Hospital, but were expanded due to an increase in need during the pandemic.

We’ve had a strong foundation of behavioral health services in place, but it was clear that the need for mental health and substance use disorder services is enormous, and has increased throughout the Coronavirus pandemic,” stated Behavioral Health Director Jayme Smith, PsyD. “It is extremely important to have excellent services and increased access for our community members who suffer from these disorders.”

Inpatient Director of Substance Use Disorder Services Emily Marquart added that this expansion will increase patient access to care.

“This is a greatly needed service for our community, and will give residents living in or near Massena the opportunity to get the treatment they need close to home,” stated Marquart. “St. Lawrence Health has been providing Detoxification Services since 1984. Throughout this time, there has consistently been a need to increase our capacity and meet the needs of our community and surrounding areas.”

In addition to the Inpatient Detoxification, and Outpatient Behavioral Health Services, Gouverneur Hospital also offers Outpatient Substance Use Disorder Services.

In Potsdam, Inpatient Rehabilitation Substance Use Disorder Services, Outpatient Substance Use Disorder Services, and Outpatient Behavioral Health Services are provided.

St. Lawrence Health added that it is anticipating the opening of a methadone clinic later this year, which will be located at the St. Lawrence Centre Mall in Massena.